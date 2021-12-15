Lynnwood police seek shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting Fred Meyer employee

Lynnwood police are seeking the community’s help locating a woman who allegedly assaulted a Fred Meyer employee while shoplifting from the store Saturday night.

According to police, Kristina Block, 27, stole about $400 worth of clothing from the Lynnwood Fred Meyer located at 4516 196th St. S.W., and then pepper sprayed a store employee who attempted to stop her. Block reportedly left the scene in a vehicle with the merchandise and struck two vehicles, including a Lynnwood Police Department vehicle. Store employees said Block was previously trespassed from the store in September for theft.

Shortly after, police said Block’s vehicle caught fire on Interstate 5 near 220th Street Southwest and she was helped by a passing driver who took her to Seattle. Once inside the driver’s vehicle, Block called 911 to report her vehicle caught fire and – using a fake name – told police that she was trying to escape her abusive boyfriend.

Block is facing multiple charges including second-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, two counts of hit and run and an additional reckless driving charge.

Police said Block is believed to live in the north Seattle area. If you know where she may be located, call Detective Sattarov at 425-670-5633 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at (800) 222-8477.