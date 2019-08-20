Lynnwood police seek suspect accused of sexual assault, robbery in July

The Lynnwood Police Department is seeking help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting and robbing a woman on July 26, around 5:40 p.m. in a wooded area near the 17100 block of Highway 99.

According to police, the 33-year-old female victim said she met the man on a Community Transit bus, where they began to talk and later exited the bus together. After shopping at a local business for clothing, the woman reported the man followed her into a wooded area near the 17100 block of Highway 99, where he pushed her down, causing her to hit her head on a tree.

The victim said she was briefly knocked unconscious, during which time the man sexually assaulted her. After the assault, the man reportedly took her money and left the scene. The victim then left the wooded area and screamed for help, asking someone to call 911. According to police, the victim was taken to the hospital, where she was treated for her injuries and released.

The male suspect is believed to frequent the South Everett to North Lynnwood area along Highway 99. Anyone who has seen the male suspect, or has any information about him, is asked to contact Detective Russ Sattarov at 425-670-5633 and reference Lynnwood Police Case #2019-27078.