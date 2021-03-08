Lynnwood police seeking community’s help finding man who witnessed suspicious Cafe India fire

Lynnwood police are asking for the community’s help locating a a man who witnessed a Sunday morning fire behind a local restaurant.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to a fire reported behind Cafe India — located at 19817 44th Ave. W. — that the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is calling suspicious. No injuries were reported.

Crews had the fire out in under an hour and the restaurant did not suffer any major damage, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

Police spokesperson Joanna Small said the man is not a suspect at this time. According to Small, the man spoke to police at the scene and gave a false identity.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Det. DeGabriele at 425-670-5614.