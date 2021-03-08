Lynnwood police seeking community’s help finding man who witnessed suspicious Cafe India fire

Posted: March 7, 2021 36
Lynnwood police are seeking the community’s help locating a man who witnessed the Sunday morning fire. (Photos courtesy the Lynnwood Police Department)

Lynnwood police are asking for the community’s help locating a a man who witnessed a Sunday morning fire behind a local restaurant.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, fire crews responded to a fire reported behind Cafe India — located at 19817 44th Ave. W. — that the Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office is calling suspicious. No injuries were reported.

The fire was reported Sunday morning at Cafe India.

Crews had the fire out in under an hour and the restaurant did not suffer any major damage, said South County Fire spokesperson Leslie Hynes.

No injuries were reported and no major damage to the building was reported.

Police spokesperson Joanna Small said the man is not a suspect at this time. According to Small, the man spoke to police at the scene and gave a false identity.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact Det. DeGabriele at 425-670-5614.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME