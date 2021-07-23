Lynnwood police seeking community’s help identifying suspects involved in thefts across Puget Sound

Lynnwood police are asking for the community’s help locating two female suspects who are wanted for targeting elderly women in pickpocket-style ring of thefts across Puget Sound.

In a statement released Friday, Lynnwood police said the two women have been working together with one suspect distracting the victim while the other steals their unattended purse, wallet and/or cell phone. The suspects have been reported to then use stolen credit cards, sometimes in the same store where the theft occurred and other times at a nearby store.

The duo has also committed crimes in Bellevue, Kirkland and Redmond, police said.

According to police, crimes typically occur in “big box stores” like Fred Meyer, which police said appears to be the suspects’ store of choice. Both Lynnwood and Redmond police have said the suspects targeted victims at local Fred Meyer stores.

Police said both women have distinctive tattoos on their hands.

Police are asking residents with any information about the suspects to contact Detective Hammersmith at thammersmith@lynnwoodwa.gov.