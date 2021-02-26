Lynnwood police seeking community’s help locating missing 12-year-old girl

Posted: February 25, 2021 57
Samantha Lake, 12, was last seen in the Meadowdale area.

The Lynnwood Police Department is seeking the community’s help locating a missing and possibly endangered 12-year-old girl.

Police say Samantha Lake was last seen in the Meadowdale area and could be wearing a black beanie, orange hoodie and a camoflauge shirt.

Lake may be wearing a black beanie hat.

Anyone who sees Lake or has information about her whereabouts are asked to call 911.

