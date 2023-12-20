Lynnwood police seeking information on armed robbery suspects

Lynnwood police are seeking to identify two suspects involved in a Dec. 10 robbery involving a weapon outside of a business on Alderwood Mall Parkway. None were injured in the robbery.

One man and one woman were captured on the store’s security cameras. Of note, the woman has distinctive tattoos on her forehead and right hand.

Those who may information regarding their identities or this incident, are asked to contact contact Detective Sattarov at rsattarov@lynnwoodwa.gov.