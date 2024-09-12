Lynnwood police seeking suspect in home burglary near Alderwood Mall

Lynnwood police detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly burglarized an apartment in the 4200 block of Alderwood Mall Boulevard early Wednesday morning while the victim was asleep at her home.

The suspect stole the victim’s purse, which had her car keys and credit cards inside. He then stole her car from the parking garage. The suspect later attempted to use the stolen credit cards to buy a PlayStation 5 at a Fred Meyer.

If you know who this is, call Lynnwood detectives at 425-670-5628.

