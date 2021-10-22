Lynnwood police seeking suspect who stole $200K in jewelry, cash from tattoo and piercing parlor

The Lynnwood Police Department is seeking the community’s help locating a man accused of stealing $200,000 in jewelry and cash from a tattoo and body piercing parlor last week.

On Oct. 15, a man broke into Lynnwood’s Deep Roots Tattoo and Body Piercing — located at 18920 28th Ave. W. — and stole “extremely valuable unique, handmade, solid gold jewelry” and cash. The suspect is also accused of causing “high-dollar damage” to the business.

According to owners, some of the stolen pieces had sentimental value.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Detective Reorda at 425-670-5622.

Scroll through the gallery below to see the stolen pieces:

— By Cody Sexton