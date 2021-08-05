Lynnwood police seeking suspect who stole $24k bracelet from Macy’s

Posted: August 4, 2021 31
Lynnwood police are asking for help identifying the suspect accused of stealing a $24,000 bracelet from Macy’s. (Images courtesy of the Lynnwood Police Department)

The Lynnwood Police Department is seeking the community’s help locating a man accused of stealing a $24,000 bracelet from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

On Aug. 3, a man fled Macy’s — located at 18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway — after he stole a diamond bracelet and pushed an employee out of the way, police said. The employee was not injured.

An image of the stolen bracelet.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact lcarter@lynnwoodwa.gov

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME