Lynnwood police seeking suspect who stole $24k bracelet from Macy’s

The Lynnwood Police Department is seeking the community’s help locating a man accused of stealing a $24,000 bracelet from Macy’s at Alderwood Mall.

On Aug. 3, a man fled Macy’s — located at 18700 Alderwood Mall Parkway — after he stole a diamond bracelet and pushed an employee out of the way, police said. The employee was not injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact lcarter@lynnwoodwa.gov