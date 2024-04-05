Lynnwood police seeking tips on escaped shoplifter, porch pirate

Lynnwood police are looking for suspects in a shoplifting incident and a porch package theft that occurred earlier this week

Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, two individuals attempted to shoplift from a business on Alderwood Mall Parkway. When stopped by the store’s loss prevention, one suspect became violent, pulling out a firearm and punching the staff member in the face. Both fled from the scene.

In a statement, Lynnwood police said that one individual was arrested but police have been unable to locate the second. The individual on the loose is described as a younger Hispanic male, last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Police are also seeking information on a thief who stole packages around 3 p.m. Wednesday. In their attempt to identify the porch pirate, police released images of the suspect.

Those who recognize or know who the individual is are asked to contact Detective Brady Galloway at 425-670-5628.