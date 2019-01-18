Lynnwood police seeking witnesses to Jan. 13 fatality crash on 76th Avenue West

Lynnwood police Friday are asking for the public’s help as they continue to investigate a Jan. 13 collision in the 19700 block of 76th Avenue West that took the life of a Seattle man.

A man in his 20s was arrested for investigation of vehicular homicide Jna. 13 after the car he was driving struck a parked car and then another vehicle, sending the male driver to the hospital where he died of his injuries, police said.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Khanh Tran, 66, of Seattle and determined blunt trauma as the cause of death.

Police said the crash occurred in the 19700 block of 76th Avenue West at approximately 3:45 p.m. Jan. 13. A man driving a newer white Jaguar sedan collided with another vehicle before coming to rest on a parked vehicle. Tran, who was driving the other vehicle that was struck, was transported to Harborview Medical Center where he died.

The driver of the white Jaguar sedan attempted to flee the scene of the collision, but was arrested nearby by an Edmonds police officer. The Jaguar driver was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for vehicular homicide, hit and run, and attempting to elude. There were no passengers in either vehicle, said Lynnwood police spokesman Commander Sean Doty.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone with any information about the incident, should call Lynnwood Police Sgt. Jason Valentine at 425-670-5642.