Lynnwood police seeks public’s help in identifying suspect who groped teen at bus stop

Lynnwood Police Department detectives are seeking to identify a man involved in two separate incidents of sexual harassment. The first incident occurred on Sept. 23 when the suspect approached an 18-year-old woman on a bus and told her that she was cute.

Two days later, the same man walked up to her and said, “Hey, cutie,” at a bus stop near 68th Avenue West and 200th Street Southwest. After a brief verbal interaction, the woman turned to walk away, and the man grabbed the woman’s buttocks. The victim reported the incident at Rainier Place Apartments on the Edmonds College campus, where a front desk employee shared a similar experience in 2018. Police and campus security were called in to make a report.

The employee showed police photos of the man, which the victim confirmed as the man who had groped her. The man is a 6-foot-tall white male with a medium build. He has a long beard, grayish blond hair and was seen wearing sunglasses while pushing a red bicycle. The man was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with a white dragon on the front and black jeans.

The description matches the individual involved in both the recent incident and the one from 2018. The Rainier Place employee recalled an encounter with the man on a bus between Mukilteo and Lynnwood. The man had moved seats to sit near her and stared at her, prompting her to take pictures and videos, but she did not report the incident to law enforcement.

For any information, contact Lynnwood detectives at crimetips@lynnwoodwa.gov.