Lynnwood police: Teen dies in accidental shooting

A 17-year-old boy died Thursday night after he accidentally shot himself with a firearm that was being passed around among a group of juveniles, Lynnwood police said.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Cmdr. Joe Dickinson, police responded at around 11 p.m. Thursday to an assault with a weapon call in the 19900 block of 56th Avenue West, with officers being advised that one person had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a group of juveniles had been hanging out together at a residence with no parental supervision, Dickinson said. One of them brought a firearm inside the home and members of the group began passing the firearm around. According to witnesses, the 17-year-old accidentally shot himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This is an isolated incident and it is currently under investigation,” Dickinson said. Police have been in contact with the school district, “and the district will be providing resources to the school community,” he added.