Lynnwood police, U.S. Marshals make arrest in $600K fraud case

A 41-year-old man was booked into Snohomish County Jail Thursday after he allegedly identified himself as a U.S. Treasury Agent and stole more than $600,000 from a Lynnwood couple.

At the request of the Lynnwood Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested the man in Baldwin Park, California on Dec. 19, 2024, booking him into the Los Angeles County Jail. The man was then extradited to Washington state.

Lynnwood detectives developed probable cause to arrest the suspect for first-degree theft and first-degree criminal impersonation. Detectives learned the Lynnwood victims, who are retirees, received a call from a 1-800 number and were led to believe the caller was a U.S. Treasury Agent. The victims suffered a total loss of more than $600,000.

The Lynnwood Police Department reminded community members in a press release that these scams “are very common, are very sophisticated and can seem very real.” They added that this type of criminal activity frequently targets elderly and vulnerable adults.

“Law enforcement agencies will not call asking community members for money,” Lynnwood police wrote. “If you are contacted by a person identifying themselves as law enforcement asking for money, it is recommended to never disclose any personal information. Ask the caller for their name, phone number, what agency they represent, and hang up. Verify the information by contacting a published contact number and never give personal information over the phone unless you have confirmed the validity of the caller.”

