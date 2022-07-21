Lynnwood police warn against new LPD phone scam

The Lynnwood Police Department is warning about a new phone scam that has been affecting many Lynnwood residents.

According to a department post on social media, residents have reported receiving voicemails left by someone identifying himself as “David Peters” from LPD. Individuals say “Peters” claims the recipient of the call is “in big trouble” and requests a call back.

Police said that these calls are a scam and urge Lynnwood residents to not call the number back or respond if the subject is on the phone.

If anyone receives a call like this, police ask for the phone number to be reported via 911 or the department’s online reporting platform.