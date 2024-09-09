Lynnwood police warn of ’possible’ bone marrow transplant scammers at 196th and 44th

Lynnwood police responded to a call on 196th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West Saturday, Sept. 7, about a “possible scam.” On a Facebook post , the Lynnwood Police Department said that “the caller stated that several subjects were walking up and down the street with a sign asking for donations so a young child could get a bone marrow transplant. The initial complainant said they were walking up to cars and knocking on the windows. The subjects had a photo of a sick child that one of them said was a friend of the family.”

Officers found that the same sign with the exact image of the child has been used all over the West Coast, including Tucson, Arizona in February and Eugene, Oregon in July.

Commentators on Facebook have reported that they have seen people holding the same sign in nearby cities, including Woodinville and Thrasher’s Corner in Bothell.

“Please use caution when donating. Make sure you’ve fully vetted the charity and only donate to reputable ones,” Lynnwood police wrote.