Lynnwood police working to identify vehicle driver who crashed into doors of Hwy 99 CVS Wednesday

Lynnwood police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that rammed into the doors of a CVS on Highway 99 early Wednesday morning.

At approximately 4:30 a.m., officers received a call of a truck that had driven through the doors of the CVS located on the corner of Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest. The passenger of the vehicle immediately exited the vehicle and entered the store, attempting to burglarize it.

Officers arrived quickly, Lynnwood Police PIO Maren McKay said, and the driver quickly ran to a second vehicle that was in a neighboring parking lot. Stop sticks were deployed on the second vehicle, but the driver was able to get away.

The passenger of the vehicle was arrested while exiting the store.

McKay said officers believe there is currently no danger to the public and that the CVS was specifically targeted for burglary.

Police are still attempting to identify the driver and surveillance footage of that person’s face will be shared as it becomes available.

— By Lauren Reichenbach