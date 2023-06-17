Lynnwood pool summer swim lesson registration starts Sunday

Summer swim lesson registration at the Lynnwood pool starts Sunday, June 18 for Lynnwood residents.
The schedule is as follows:
Online
Lynnwood residents – Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m.
Open rnrollment – Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m.
Walk-in/Phone
Everyone – Tuesday, June 20 at 7 a.m.
For complete information on the pool’s summer swim lesson program, click here.
To see if you qualify as a Lynnwood resident, follow the link below:
www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Services/Do-I-Live-In-Lynnwood-Map
