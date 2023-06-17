Lynnwood pool summer swim lesson registration starts Sunday

Summer swim lesson registration at the Lynnwood pool starts Sunday, June 18 for Lynnwood residents.

The schedule is as follows:

Online

Lynnwood residents – Sunday, June 18 at 7 p.m.

Open rnrollment – Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m.

Walk-in/Phone

Everyone – Tuesday, June 20 at 7 a.m.

For complete information on the pool’s summer swim lesson program, click here.

To see if you qualify as a Lynnwood resident, follow the link below:

www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Services/Do-I-Live-In-Lynnwood-Map