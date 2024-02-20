Lynnwood Pride planning city’s first-ever large Pride event

Lynnwood Pride, which was formed to support the city’s LGBTQ community, is planning the city’s first-ever large pride event, set for June 8 at the Lynnwood Event Center.

The organization said it is now an official Washington state nonprofit organization and is in the process of applying for federal 501(c)3 non-profit status.

Lynnwood Pride founder Charlette LeFevre said that the group is seeking organizations and businesses that will consider supporting, sponsoring or volunteering for the nonprofit as it works to increase community awareness and acceptance.

The organization’s mission is “to welcome a safe and supportive LGBTQAI+ community space within the City of Lynnwood where all LGBTQAI+ families and allies can gather to live, work and play.”

Lynnwood Pride is also forming a band and scheduling performances. For band inquiries, contact lynnwoodprideband@gmail.com

Those interested in joining Lynnwood Pride can follow the organization on Facebook or join the group’s Discord server for the latest updates and information.

For inquires, contact lynnwoodpride@gmail.com or call 206-523-6348.