Lynnwood Pride seeks sponsors and vendors for its June 8 celebration

A new Pride celebration featuring speakers, entertainers, a dinner theater, pony rides and more will be coming to Lynnwood later this year on June 8. The Saturday celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

Lynnwood Pride’s leadership, Charlette LeFevre and Philip Lipson, opened applications Wednesday for community members and organizations wishing to exhibit at the event. The vendor fee is $100 for businesses and $50 for nonprofit organizations, artists and crafters.

Organizers ask that those interested in a vendor space or a website advertisement fill out an application. Lynnwood Pride also accepts in-kind donations and has a donation button on its website.

“We hope organizations and businesses will consider supporting, sponsoring or volunteering in increasing awareness and acceptance of our diverse community,” Lipson said, adding that community members could also help them by sharing the news with friends, family and neighboring businesses.

For more about Lynnwood Pride, contact Philip Lipson at 206-465-9601 or lynnwoodpride@gmail.com.