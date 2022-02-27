Lynnwood Public Facilities District agenda for March 1, 2022

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District board will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 1 via Zoom.
You can see the complete agenda here.
The meeting can be accessed at this Zoom link.
Meeting ID: 882 0299 1740
Passcode: 424773
