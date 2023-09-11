Lynnwood Public Facilities District agenda for Tuesday, Sept. 12

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District is scheduled to meet from 10-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at the Lynnwod Event Center, 3811 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Among the items on the agenda: Quarterly financials, Lynnwood Events Center second-quarter report, master plan update and updates on city planning.

The meeting will also can be accessed remotely via Zoom here. Meeting ID is 851 0265 3158 and passcode is 519118.