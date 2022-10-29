Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board Nov. 1 to discuss 2023 budget, performance of public employee

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board at its Tuesday, Nov. 1 meeting is set to discuss quarterly financials, the 2023 facility budget and receive a key performance indicator (KPI) report.

The board will also receive updates on future city planning, an executive director report and hear comments from Lynnwood City Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby.

The meeting will end with an executive session to review the performance of an unnamed public employee.

The Nov. 1 meeting will go from 10 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. and can be attended in person or via Zoom. The in person meeting will take place at the Lynnwood Convention Center, located at 3711 196th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. Click here to join the meeting via Zoom.