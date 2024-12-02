Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board set to approve 2025 budget Dec. 3

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board is scheduled to review and approve the district’s 2025 operating and capital budget during its Tuesday, Dec. 3, meeting.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the PFD Board Room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136. The meeting may also be viewed remotely at this Zoom link. Or listen via one tap mobile at +12532050468,,86282793192# US.