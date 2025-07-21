Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to hold special meeting July 22

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) is holding a special meeting starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 in the Lynnwood PFD Board Room, Lynnwood Event Center, 3815 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Among the items on the agenda: presentation of a development agreement and an executive session to review a publicly bid contract.

The meeting is also available for viewing via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/85365041739 Or via one tap mobile: +12532050468, 85365041739# US.

You can see the complete agenda here.