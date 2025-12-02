Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Dec. 2

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board will meet starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2 at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
This is a hybrid event that is also available for viewing via Zoom. Or use one tap mobile: +12532050468,,88587899684# US
The agenda includes updates on the District master plan as well as a review of the final operating and capital budget.
You can see the complete agenda here.
