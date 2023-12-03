Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Dec. 5

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District board will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.

You can also attend the meeting via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86243003463. Or use one tap mobile: +12532158782,,86243003463# US (Tacoma).

Among the items on the agenda:

– Review and approval of 2024 schedule.

– Review and approval of the 2024 operations and capital budget.