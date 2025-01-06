Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Jan. 7

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7 in person in the Lynnwood PFD Board Room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, or via Zoom at this link.

Among the items on the agenda: Approval of the facilities district’s 2025 budget and contingency budget, election of board officers for 2025, and an update on the district’s master plan.