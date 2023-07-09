Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet July 11

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board will meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 11 in the PFD Board Room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The meeting is also available via Zoom at this link. The meeting ID is 816 4078 7161 and the passcode is 554048.

Here’s the agenda:

A. Call to Order

B. Approval of Agenda

C. Announcements & Communications

D. Consent Agenda

Approve Minutes of June 6th 2023

E. Business Items

-Monthly Cash and A/P Report

-JLL 2nd amendment to the Master Services Agreement

-Protest Review

-Strategic Plan

-KPI Dashboard

-Master Plan Update

Executive Director Report

F. Updates on City Planning

G. Comments from Councilmember Jim Smith

Adjournment