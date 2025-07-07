Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet July 8

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) Board at its Tuesday, July 8 meeting is scheduled to consider a resolution for Snohomish County predevelopment financing, receive an update on The District’s master planning efforts and meet the PFD’s new general manager Rachel Gontz.
The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, and is also accessible via Zoom at this link.
You can see the complete agenda here.
