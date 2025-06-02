Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet June 3

The Lynnwood Public Facililites District (PFD) Board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 3 in the PFD Board Room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 126, Lynnwood.

Among the items on the agenda are general updates on the PFD’s master plan, including financing, housing, roads and community meetings.

You can attend the meeting in person or view it remotely via this Zoom link.

You can view the complete agenda here.