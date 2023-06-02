Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet June 6

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District board will meet from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, June 6.

Agenda items include an update on the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (LPFD) master plan and review and approval of the LPFD 2023-25 strategic plan.

The hybrid meeting will be in the LPFD conference room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood, and also via Zoom at this link.

The meeting ID is 872 7680 5513 and the passcode is 112995.