Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet March 5

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) is scheduled to meeting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 5 in the PFD board room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, and also virtually via Zoom.

The agenda includes a master plan update, 2004 events and accounting, and updates on city planning.

You can watch online at this link. Or via phone at +12532158782 89771566991# US (Tacoma).