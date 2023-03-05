Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet March 7

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (LPFD) will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 7 at the LPFD conference room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, Lynnwood.

The agenda includes a master plan update for the LPFD and discussion and approval of the events center capital budget.

The meeting can also be viewed remotely via Zoom at this link. The meeting ID is 848 6923 0638 and passcode is 755768.