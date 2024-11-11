Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Nov. 12

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the PFD Board Room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, Lynnwood.

Among the items on the agenda: Third-quarter financial reports and investment updates, a 2025 budget review, and 2025 Lynnwood Event Center capital requests and long-term capital planning.

The meeting will also be available for viewing via Zoom at this link or one-tap mobile: +12532050468,,87216857528# US .