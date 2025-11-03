Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Nov. 4

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board will meet starting at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 4 at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood. You can also participate via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81611344098. Or One tap mobile: +12532050468, 81611344098# US.

The agenda includes:

Budget presentation schedule.

Third quarter financial report.

Third quarter Lynnwood Event Center report.

2026 operating and capital budget review.

You can see the complete agenda here.