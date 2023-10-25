Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Oct. 26

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board will meet in person from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 in the board meeting room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Among the items on the agenda:

– Strategic plan update

– Executive director review discussion

– Budget process discussion

– By-laws and charter discussion/board recruitment

– Strategizing next 90 days

There will also be an executive session to review negotiations on the performance of a publicly bid contract.

You can see the complete agenda here.