Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Oct. 26

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board will meet in person from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 in the board meeting room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
Among the items on the agenda:
– Strategic plan update
– Executive director review discussion
– Budget process discussion
– By-laws and charter discussion/board recruitment
– Strategizing next 90 days
There will also be an executive session to review negotiations on the performance of a publicly bid contract.
You can see the complete agenda here.
