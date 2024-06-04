Lynnwood Public Facilities District discussing fiscal policy June 4

Posted: June 3, 2024 4 Photo: An entrance to the Lynnwood Event Center, owned and managed by The District
The District– also known as the Lynnwood Public Facilities District– is scheduled to discuss fiscal policy updates and its master plan during its June 4 board meeting. The board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 in the board room at 3815 196th St. S.W., Suite 136.

Additional items scheduled for discussion include:

  • Cash flow and regular repairs
  • A report from Executive Director Janet Pope
  • Updates on city planning, including a report from Lynnwood’s Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters

The meeting is also available for viewing on Zoom at this link. Or One tap mobile: +12532050468,,85294916465# US

