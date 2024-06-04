Lynnwood Public Facilities District discussing fiscal policy June 4

The District– also known as the Lynnwood Public Facilities District– is scheduled to discuss fiscal policy updates and its master plan during its June 4 board meeting. The board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4 in the board room at 3815 196th St. S.W., Suite 136.

Additional items scheduled for discussion include:

Cash flow and regular repairs

A report from Executive Director Janet Pope

Updates on city planning, including a report from Lynnwood’s Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters

The meeting is also available for viewing on Zoom at this link. Or One tap mobile: +12532050468,,85294916465# US