Lynnwood Public Facilities District holding board retreat Oct. 18

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District will hold a board retreat from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18 at the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W.
Among the items on the agenda are discussion of The District’s master plan update, including a development agreement, interim financing and community outreach; nonprofit formation update and grant strategy.
You can learn more about The District and the master plan here.
