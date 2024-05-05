Lynnwood Public Facilities District holding regular meeting May 7 with focus on financials

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) Board will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7 at its board room at 3815 196th St. S.W., Suite 136.

Items scheduled for discussion include:

Investment updates

Quarter 1 financial reports

501(c)3 status

Updates on city planning, including a report from Lynnwood’s Economic Development Manager Ben Wolters

Revisiting the capital budget

The meeting is also available for viewing on Zoom at this link. Or One tap mobile: +12532050468,,83662877368# US.