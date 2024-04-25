Lynnwood Public Facilities District to discuss centerpiece vision at board retreat April 26

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) Board will meet from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, April 26 for a retreat in the Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Among the items on the agenda are an update on the PFD’s master plan, specifically “Articulating the Centerpiece Vision.” The District has been developing a master plan that will implement mixed-use housing, renovations for event programming and other items to redevelop the 13-acre space into a community hub.

The meeting is also available for viewing on Zoom at this link. Or One tap mobile: +12532050468,,83662877368# US.