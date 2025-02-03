Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Feb. 4

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) Board of Directors will hold its February meeting starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at facilities district board room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, in Lynnwood
The meeting can also be viewed remotely via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81898207141. Or via one tap mobile: +12532050468,,85674347199# US
You can see the complete agenda here.
