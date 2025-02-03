Lynnwood Public Facilities District Board to meet Feb. 4

Posted: February 2, 2025 7
An entrance to the Lynnwood Event Center, owned and managed by The District

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (PFD) Board of Directors will hold its February meeting starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at facilities district board room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, in Lynnwood

The meeting can also be viewed remotely via Zoom at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81898207141. Or via one tap mobile: +12532050468,,85674347199# US 

You can see the complete agenda here.

 

