Lynnwood Public Facilities District to meet Jan. 10

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (LPFD) will hold its January 2023 board meeting from 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 10 in the LPFD conference room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Ste. 136, Lynnwood.

The hybrid meeting is also available on Zoom at this link. Meeting ID: is 869 1652 2392 and passcode is 923574. Or you can access by phone using one tap mobile: +12532050468,,86916522392#,,,,*923574# US

The agenda includes a master planning update, board evaluation survey results, a strategic planning brainstorm and an executive director report.