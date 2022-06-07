Lynnwood Public Facilities District to meet June 7

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District, which oversees operation of the Lynnwood Convention Center, will hold its June board meeting from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 7.

The agenda includes:

– Board of directors roles and responsibilities with Code of Ethics, Conflict of Interest and Confidentiality Policy

– Branding and website

– Art at the Convention Center update

– Lynnwood Convention Center rental fee increases

This will be a hybrid meeting with Zoom and at the Lynnwood Convention Center, 3815 196th St. S.W. To join the Zoom meeting, visit: https://US02web.zoom.us/J/87280342428?PWD=DLJ4T2VOK0ZWCCSXRKX6TUXQCMJKQT09

Meeting ID: 872 8034 2428

Passcode: 988918

One tap mobile: +12532158782,,87280342428#,,,,*988918# US (TACOMA)