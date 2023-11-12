Lynnwood Public Facilities District to meet Nov. 14

The Lynnwood Public Facilities District (LPFD) will hold its monthly meeting from 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday, Nov. 14 in the LPFD conference room, 3815 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The meeting will also be live-streamed via Zoom at this link. The passcode is 345884. Or use one tap mobile: +12532050468,,85658474078#US.

The agenda includes a report from the Washington State Auditor’s Office on the 2022 audit; third-quarter financials and monthly cash flow and 2024 budget operating and capital budgets.