Lynnwood public works crews prepared for snow

With snow in this week’s forecast, City of Lynnwood Public Works crews are preparing to make sure the city’s roads are safe for drivers.

Crews stand ready to de-ice, plow and apply sand if needed, said city spokesperson Julie Moore.

In the event of snow, city road maintenance crews will prioritize the following services:

The city’s highest priority is plowing and sanding major arterial so that emergency first responders (police, fire and public works) are able to get in and around the city to provide essential services and keep the city operational. According to the city’s Snow Plow Routes map, two levels of the city’s highest priorities: First priorities are the red marked streets. Second priorities are the green marked streets.

Next, crews will focus on some of the steepest streets throughout the city.

Then, crews will prioritize the minor arterial and connection streets.

Finally, crews will work on all the other neighborhood streets. These are usually sanded and plowed at night for safety reasons, when traffic is low.

Check out the city’s street maintenance page for more information. Below is map of the the city’s plow routes:

Should the city experience inclement weather, Moore said residents can receive up-to-date information by following @LynnwoodStreets on Twitter.