Lynnwood Public Works hosting virtual workshop on stormwater planning March 14

The City of Lynnwood’s Public Works Department has scheduled a virtual workshop Tuesday, March 14 to discuss proposed actions for improving water conditions in Scriber Creek and Scriber Lake. The event will run from noon-1 p.m.

The city completed a study in 2022 to understand the health of Lynnwood’s waterways, with a focus on water use, development and growth impacts, water and habitat conditions and social equity distribution. Comments from a public workshop were reviewed and ultimately Scriber Creek and Scriber Lake were selected as the priority for the city’s stormwater management action plan.

To learn more about the plan, register for the meeting or give feedback, click here. The meeting will be recorded and placed on the website for those unable to attend March 14.