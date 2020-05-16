Lynnwood ranked third in the state for confirmed, probable COVID-19 cases, city council learns

The City of Lynnwood is now the third-highest city in Washington state in coronavirus cases, according to a report from city staff at Monday’s Lynnwood City Council business meeting.

During the May 11 meeting, city spokesperson Julie Moore presented to the council the latest data from the Snohomish Health District regarding the number of confirmed and probable cases across the city and county. According to the data, Lynnwood ranked third in the state with 578 cases. The previous Monday, the city was in fourth. Seattle topped the list with 2,187 cases and Everett came in second with 859 cases.

The city ranked second in Snohomish County behind Everett for the number of cases, Moore added.

Based on the health district’s information, the percentage rate for the number of cases in Lynnwood outranked both cities. In Lynnwood, which has a population of 38,511 as of 2018, the percentage of confirmed or probable positive cases is 1.53%. Seattle (population 744,955) had a case rate of 0.29% and Everett (population 111,262) came in at 0.78%.

The city saw an increase after Pacifica Senior Living Lynnwood recently reported 15 new cases.

Three hotspots have been reported in Lynnwood, all senior living facilities. GenCare Scriber Gardens Lynnwood has reported 12 confirmed cases and two deaths, and Lynnwood Post-Acute Rehab now has 46 confirmed cases and five reported deaths. Moore said that the current number of cases are “holding steady” at both facilities.

The city’s total number of coronavirus-related deaths is 17. The county also reported almost half (46.2%) the coronavirus-related deaths in Lynnwood involved seniors 80 years or older.

However, Moore added that the city’s recovery rate is at 61%, or 357 recoveries.

Monday night’s update also included demographics regarding cases in the county, which showed people of color being disproportionately affected by the pandemic. In Snohomish County, Hispanics are the largest affected group.

“We all know that there are health disparities among our communities of color,” Moore said. “It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise our communities of color are also being more adversely affected by COVID-19.”

According to the Washington State Department of Health, Hispanics account for 13% of the state population. However, they make up 33% of cases in the state. Also, Black Washingtonians make up 4% of the population, but account for 7% of the state’s reported cases.

During the discussion, Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby — who has spent time during the pandemic working with communities of color — said she found the racial disparities concerning and suggested the city should improve community outreach efforts to those communities.

“COVID-19 shines a harsh light on racial disparities in our country, not only Lynnwood,” she said.

Lynnwood is also set to receive state funding through the federal CARES Act to cover expenses related to the pandemic. Last week, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced $300 million has been designated to aid local governments. The amount each government will receive is based on the city’s population. Moore said Lynnwood could receive up to $1.188 million in funding.

“Our city departments have been meticulously tracking all of their expenses related to COVID-19,” she said. “We’ve asked them to forecast what they expect they might spend through the end of the year so that we know how much of that will go towards city-response funding,”

Councilmember George Hurst suggested the council should use some of the funding to aid local businesses impacted by Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order. Hurst said providing funding to local business owners would be allowable under the state requirements as an “expense of action to facilitate compliance with public health measures.”

Hurst said the city should “level the playing field” for local businesses that cannot compete with large corporate businesses that have remained open during the order.

“I know we’ve expressed interest in helping businesses in Lynnwood and it sounds like we could have some funds to be able to do that,” he said.

In other business, Public Works Director Bill Franz updated the council on the department’s efforts to remain operational during the pandemic while meeting health and safety standards.

While most of the department’s office staff has been working remotely, Franz said maintenance staff are still working and are using the time to make detailed repairs at the Lynnwood Recreation Center, Lynnwood Library and other city buildings.

The city is not canceling services for those who cannot pay their utility bill, and Franz said the department has also been advertising discounts, rebates and other available assistance. Accounts of businesses that were required to close are inactivated if no water is used during their billing period, Frantz said. So far, 15 businesses have been marked inactive, he added.

“We feel pretty good about that, at least as a starting measure to be able to help business,” he said.

The council also voted 6-1 — Councilmember Jim Smith opposed — to authorize the mayor to amend a contract between the city and the engineering firm Parametrix, which is providing permit review and inspection services during the Lynnwood Link light rail construction. The amendment increases the contract amount from $1 million to $2 million.

Prior to the vote, Smith proposed delaying the vote for two weeks to allow more time for the council to discuss the proposed amendment. Speaking to his decision to postpone the vote, Smith said he was uncomfortable with the city’s permitting process.

“The jump from $1 million to $2 million, I just didn’t feel comfortable with this,” he said.

The proposed delay was initially met with hesitation from fellow councilmembers, who were concerned that it could cause complications for city staff.

“I’m not comfortable putting (the vote) off, particularly if it could cause some problems,” said Council Vice President Shannon Sessions. “We could have asked more questions earlier on this.”

City Attorney Rosemary Larsen explained that the city will not be burdened by the cost of the contract with Parametrix.

“We have a contract with Parametrix, but then Sound Transit reimburses us for these costs through a contract we have with Sound Transit,” she said.

In other action, Smith made a motion to eliminate the city’s 6% water and sewer tax effective June 1. He also said he intended to make a motion to delay the vote on the proposal until the council’s May 26 business meeting to allow the council time to gather information.

Councilmember Ruth Ross suggested the motion be to delay the discussion until the council’s May 18 work session, which Smith agreed would work.

Following additional discussion, the council voted 4-2 — with Councilmembers Session and Ross voting against — to postpone the vote until the council’s May 26 business meeting.

Smith then moved for the council to discuss at its May 18 work session eliminating city special event application fees for businesses hosting special events for the remainder of 2020. Under his proposal, Smith said business would be restricted to no more than one special event every two months, with each event not to exceed five days and all businesses comply with safety regulations.

The motion was rejected 3-4, with Council President Christine Frizzell and Councilmembers Sessions, Hurst and Altamirano-Crosby voting against. Speaking to their decision, multiple councilmembers said they did not approve of the motion as it was presented. Councilmember Ross said she would like to expand on fee reductions or delays.

“I don’t know that special events is the only one I want to look at,” she said. “I might want to look at some others too.”

