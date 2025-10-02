Lynnwood Rec Center free class preview Oct. 4

The Lynnwood Recreation Center is hosting a workout party, inviting the community to get a glimpse into a few of many classes offered at the center free of cost.
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
- Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
- Location: Lynnwood Recreation Center – 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood
Event schedule:
- 8:30 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. – Power
- 9:05 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Group Active
- 9:40 a.m. to 10:05 – Centergy
- 10:15 to 10:45 – Zumba
- 10:50 to 11:15 – Fight
- 11:20 to 11:45 – Yoga
Snacks and drinks are provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
