Lynnwood Rec Center free class preview Oct. 4

by Ashley Nash Posted: October 1, 2025 10
Entrance to the Lynnwood Recreation Center. (City of Lynnwood)

The Lynnwood Recreation Center is hosting a workout party, inviting the community to get a glimpse into a few of many classes offered at the center free of cost.

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 4
  • Time: 8:30 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.
  • Location: Lynnwood Recreation Center – 18900 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Event schedule: 

  • 8:30 a.m. to 8:55 a.m. – Power
  • 9:05 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. – Group Active
  • 9:40 a.m. to 10:05 – Centergy
  • 10:15 to 10:45 – Zumba
  • 10:50 to 11:15 – Fight
  • 11:20 to 11:45 – Yoga

Snacks and drinks are provided, and attendees are encouraged to bring a friend.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME