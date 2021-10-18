Lynnwood receives $300K grant aimed at supporting equitable access to parks

The City of Lynnwood is receiving $300,000 in grant funding from the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to support equitable access to the city’s parks

Lynnwood is one of six communities selected to receive this NRPA Resilient Park Access Grant funding. According to a city announcement, Lynnwood’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department plan to use this grant “as an opportunity to complete a community-driven, comprehensive park and trail capital project plan and prioritization project centering equity in the city’s park system planning.”

Called the ParksLove Project, it will examine park equity in an effort to guide park priorities and investments in ways that engage and benefit all. “We will be asking the questions do all people and communities benefit equally from parks?” the city said. “Do they have access to high quality parks with park amenities that serve their needs and interests? Are our parks inclusive for all ages and abilities and if not, where are those gaps? Do our parks support an system of environmental resiliency? “

To learn more about this project, visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Have-Your-Say-Lynnwood/ParksLove-Project